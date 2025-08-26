South Africa: King Misuzulu Bans Politicians From Speeches At Reed Dance

The Reed Dance will be held on 14 September at Mashobeni Royal Palace in Phongola, with over 30,000 maidens and R20-million set to be spent.

Politicians will no longer address the maidens, except for leaders such as the Premier or visiting kings, to prevent long delays from speeches.

Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has banned politicians from giving speeches at this year's Reed Dance.

The King said the decision was made to make sure maidens spend more time singing and dancing, instead of sitting through long speeches from political leaders.

The Reed Dance will take place on 14 September at Mashobeni Royal Palace in Phongola. The KwaZulu-Natal government has budgeted around R20-million for the event, which attracts more than 30,000 maidens and many tourists.

Zulu royal spokesperson Prince Thulani of the eZibindini Royal House told Scrolla.Africa that the King made the decision out of concern for the young women.

"His Majesty didn't take this decision in a bad way but he was concerned about time. Maidens had to listen to speeches until late and were unable to celebrate themselves by singing and dancing," said the Prince.

He explained that there would be exceptions. The Premier will be allowed to speak on behalf of the government, and visiting kings from other African countries will also be given a chance to address the maidens.

In previous years, politicians often spoke at the Reed Dance, but this sometimes left maidens bored or restless as they preferred to hear only the King's address.

King Misuzulu has also set strict rules on photography. He warned against photographers taking images that expose maidens' private parts, as many do not wear underwear during the ceremony. The King said this was to protect maidens from people who might misuse images for pornography.

For the first time since it was revived in 1984 by the late King Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu and Queen Regent Mantfombi kaSobhuza, the Reed Dance will not be held at eNyokeni Royal Palace.

The event has grown into one of the largest cultural gatherings in the country, with companies promoting their products and universities offering help to maidens applying for further studies.