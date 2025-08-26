South Africa: Tshwane Municipality to Appeal Waste Levy Ruling - South African News Briefs - August 26, 2025

Ashraf Hendricks / GroundUp (CC BY-ND 4.0)
Pretoria High Court (file photo).
26 August 2025
allAfrica.com

 

Tshwane Municipality to Challenge Court Ruling on Waste Collection Levy

The Tshwane Municipality has said that it's considering its options after failing to overturn a court judgment that declared its city cleansing unlawful , reports EWN. The Pretoria High Court dismissed the capital's application for leave to appeal its earlier decision striking down the levy. The R194 monthly charge, aimed at around 250,000 businesses and homes using private waste collection. The municipality anticipated the levy would bring in about R540 million a year. Municipal spokesperson Selby Bokaba said the city will consult senior legal counsel on the judgment's implications and has one month to lodge a further appeal.

Pretoria Busts Online Scam Gang

Gauteng police have confirmed that five suspects arrested in Midrand are linked to cases of armed robbery and attempted murder, reports SABC News. The group allegedly ran an online scam on Facebook Marketplace, luring victims by pretending to sell vehicles. Deputy provincial commissioner Major-General Fred Kekana said the suspects were caught after trying to rob a buyer, who turned out to be an undercover officer. They are also linked to a case where a victim was shot at and another involving an armed robbery.

Meyiwa Murder Accused Seeks Acquittal, Citing Lack of Evidence

The lawyer for Mthokoziseni Maphisa, accused of being the lookout in Senzo Meyiwa's murder, has argued that the State has not proven his involvement in the 2014 killing, reports EWN. Advocate Zithulele Nxumalo applied for Maphisa's acquittal under Section 174, saying no evidence links him to the crime scene. He said that Maphisa was not identified by witnesses, not connected through DNA, and did not benefit financially from the alleged plan. Nxumalo also questioned the credibility of key witness Constable Sizwe Zungu, who never saw or heard Maphisa plotting the murder.

