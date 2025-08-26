Nigeria: Ondo Inaugurates Committee On EU Deforestation-Free Regulation Compliance

Akure — Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State on Monday inaugurated the Ondo State Strategic Committee for European Union Deforestation-Free Regulation (EUDR) Compliance, with a charge to stakeholders to work towards aligning the state's cocoa sector with emerging global standards.

The ceremony in Akure, brought together stakeholders across the cocoa value chain, including farmers, exporters, processors, and commodity associations.

In his address, Governor Aiyedatiwa described the inauguration as a milestone in ensuring that the state's cocoa industry complies with the European Union's regulation, which prohibits the sale of cocoa, coffee, oil palm and other agricultural products linked to deforestation in its market.

The law is expected to come into force on December 30, 2025.

"Nigeria is the fourth-largest cocoa exporter in Africa, while Ondo State, the largest cocoa-producing state in Nigeria, accounts for about 40 percent of the national output.

"With about 60 percent of our farmers in direct cocoa production, and many more engaged in processing, warehousing, marketing and transportation, our cocoa could be at risk if we fail to prepare for EUDR compliance," the governor said.

He tasked members of the committee to ensure broad consultations with stakeholders and develop strategies that would position Ondo cocoa for global competitiveness.

Governor Aiyedatiwa also acknowledged exporters and processors who have already invested in polygon mapping, agroforestry practices and sustainability programmes in preparation for the EUDR deadline.

The governor further assured of his administration's support for agro-forestry practices and forestry restoration, while commending President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for approving a draft bill for the establishment of the National Cocoa Management Board (NCMB) to regulate and promote sustainable growth in the cocoa subsector.

Earlier, the State Commissioner for Agriculture and Forestry, Engr. Leye Akinola, lauded the governor's commitment to safeguarding the state's cocoa industry.

He said the committee would be meeting weekly and expressed optimism that with the cooperation of members, Ondo State could achieve in 90 days what countries like Cameroon achieved in four years.

"Cocoa is the backbone of our state's economy, and with the governor's support, we are confident of boosting production, increasing revenue and strengthening Ondo's place as Nigeria's cocoa leader," Akinola said.

Also speaking, the National President of the Cocoa Farmers Association of Nigeria (CFAN), Mr. Adeola Adegoke, pledged the association's full cooperation with the state government.

He emphasized the importance of producing deforestation-free cocoa to protect the environment, secure global market access and sustain the livelihood of farmers.

Adegoke urged stakeholders to embrace agroforestry and data-driven mapping systems already initiated by exporters, noting that such measures would not only ensure compliance with EUDR but also promote environmental sustainability.