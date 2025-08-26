Somalia: Las Anod Prepares for Landmark Regional Presidential Election

Las Anod, Somalia — The city of Las Anod, capital of Somalia's Sool region, is set to host a crucial regional election on Thursday, August 28, marking a significant political milestone for the contested area in northern Somalia.

Final preparations are underway in the city, with local authorities tightening security, finalizing polling stations, and organizing logistical arrangements ahead of the vote to elect a new administration for the self-declared North Eastern Somalia regional state.

The upcoming election is expected to draw intense competition, with numerous candidates having already registered to contest leadership of the new administration. Among them are prominent political figures with deep roots in the region and national recognition.

Leading contenders include:

Jamaal Mohamed Hassan, Somalia's former Minister of Planning, who is widely known across northeastern regions and is believed to enjoy strong grassroots support.

Abdiqadir Aw Cali Firdhiye, the former regional leader, who is seeking to reclaim his position. Unconfirmed reports suggest he may be quietly backed by Villa Somalia -- the seat of the federal government -- as part of broader efforts to influence the emerging political structure in the region.

This election will be the first officially organized vote in Laascaanood since the city was wrested from Somaliland's control in early 2023 following local resistance.

It is viewed by many as a vital opportunity for residents to establish a grassroots-led local government that reflects the will of the people.

Many people see the election as a potential turning point for stability in the Sool region, which has long been at the center of territorial disputes between Somaliland and Puntland, as well as broader federal dynamics in Somalia.

Local organizers have pledged a peaceful and transparent electoral process, amid hopes that the vote will lay the foundation for a locally legitimate administration and long-term governance in the region.