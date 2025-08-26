Somalia: Tensions Rise Again in Somalia's Gedo Region As Federal Troops Seal Kenya Border

Beled — Hawo, Somalia - Tensions have flared once again in Somalia's restive Gedo region, particularly around the border town of Beled-Hawo, amid fears of renewed clashes between federal forces and regional troops loyal to the Jubaland administration.

Federal Government of Somalia (FGS) forces have reportedly increased their alert level and sealed the border with neighbouring Kenya in a bid to prevent possible attacks from Jubaland-aligned forces, some of whom are said to be regrouping in the Kenyan town of Mandera, just across the frontier.

Military sources confirmed that Somali federal troops have launched a series of security operations on the outskirts of Beled-Hawo, aimed at preempting any destabilizing moves and asserting control in the volatile region.

In a related development, Colonel Osman Sheikh Abdi Qorax "Niiniile," the commander of the 10th battalion under the 43rd division, arrived in Garbaharey - the regional capital of Gedo - leading a high-level delegation to assess the security situation.

The growing concern is that clashes could reignite between federal and Jubaland forces, especially in Beled-Hawo and Garbaharey, areas that have witnessed periodic confrontations in recent years over contested authority and territorial control.

The standoff highlights the fragile relationship between the federal government in Mogadishu and the Jubaland administration, led by Ahmed Madobe, as efforts to resolve political and military disputes between the two sides remain stalled.

The local residents warn that the fragile calm in Gedo could deteriorate further unless urgent dialogue is initiated to ease tensions and prevent escalation.