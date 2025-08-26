Somalia: Somali President Hassan Sheikh Urged to Reconcile With Jubaland, Puntland

26 August 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — A prominent Somali political analyst has urged President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud to seek peaceful reconciliation with the federal member states of Jubaland and Puntland amid a prolonged political rift.

In an exclusive interview with Radio Shabelle, Mohamed Khadir Nur, a well-known Somali political figure, said that continued tensions between the central government and the two federal states could only be resolved through dialogue and mutual understanding.

"The only way to resolve issues with Jubaland and Puntland is through peace and dialogue. War and pressure will achieve nothing and will only worsen the crisis," Nur said.

He warned the federal government against any attempt to establish parallel administrations in regions like Jubaland, saying such moves would risk escalating instability and deepen existing divisions.

Nur's remarks come at a time when the federal government has struggled to mend relations with Puntland and Jubaland, both of which have long-standing disputes with Mogadishu over power-sharing, resource distribution, and federalism.

The political deadlock has hampered national reconciliation efforts and posed challenges to Somalia's broader state-building process, including the implementation of security and governance reforms.

President Hassan Sheikh, currently serving his second term, has pledged to unify the country and strengthen federalism, but tensions with key regional states continue to test those promises.

