Rwanda: Fitnesspoint Kimihurura Expands, Offering More Space for Functional Training, Martial Arts

Fitnesspoint's Kimihurura branch has expanded by taking over the upstairs space formerly occupied by Kimi's Bar. This provides more room for functional training, CrossFit, martial arts, and swimming, and eliminates the discomfort previously experienced by aerobics and swimming clients due to the bar's presence.

According to Olivier Muvunyi Grinner, the co-founder and manager at Fitnesspoint, the space was originally used for classes but could only accommodate up to 22 people, with curtains pulled to provide privacy. The decision was, therefore, made to remove the bar and expand the space--making it exclusively for gym members--particularly for functional training.

"One of the frequent complaints from our Kimihurura location, despite the machine setups and huge space, was the lack of an open space for functional training. We expanded the space and removed the discomfort of people at the bar staring at them. Now, members will have the freedom to exercise without worrying about being watched. We also won't need to roll down the curtains anymore, which will allow fresh air to flow in," he noted.

Muvunyi explained that existing customers, who previously used the space only for classes and were sometimes restricted to certain hours because of the bar, can now access it freely from morning to evening.

"From the original space for classes, we've added several square metres, increasing capacity from 22 to about 40 people, who previously felt squeezed. We also added more equipment, some of which used to be moved up and down between floors, but are now permanently set up here," he said.

"For swimmers, it used to be very intimidating, as people at the bar could stare at them. But now, I believe they will enjoy full freedom at any time," he added.

New space for martial arts

Like other branches, especially the Remera branch, the new space will offer martial arts such as Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, Krav Maga, and more, which were not available at the Kimihurura branch since its establishment in 2019. The gym quickly positioned itself as a leader in Kigali's fitness industry due to its premium services across all key gym settings.

"We have parents coming with children. Previously, they were practicing in the boxing area. Now, we have a safe space for them to attend the classes we believe children need most. Many parents have been struggling to get their kids off screens and encourage them to be more active. That gap is now covered," he said.

The facility also includes a changing room upstairs. Previously, members had to change downstairs, come up for exercise, and then go back down again to change. This upgrade will serve both swimmers and functional training clients.

"We want to build a community. It's very impactful when people come together to do the same activity, rather than just one individual working out alone, because they are capable. Some people are not naturally inclined to exercise, but when they find themselves in a community, they feel motivated and empowered to do it. We want everyone to feel like they belong here," he explained.

With a long-term vision of expanding to secondary cities across Rwanda, the gym is committed to making fitness accessible nationwide. Currently, it operates three premium gyms located in Gacuriro, Remera, and Kimihurura.

"We're very flexible, and every member is allowed to use any branch. They can train at whichever location is convenient and have access to all classes as well," he said.

The Kimihurura branch was Fitnesspoint's first premium facility and has continued to provide outstanding services to its loyal customers. In addition to its gym spaces, equipped for strength training, cardio, and functional workouts, with certified trainers, the branch also has sauna and steam rooms, both available throughout operational hours.

"I should add that since the beginning of this year, we've been upgrading all our machines in Kimihurura. So far, we've completed about 70 per cent, and by the end of the year, every machine will have been replaced with an upgraded model," Muvunyi said.

It operates from 5:00 AM to 11:00 PM, Monday to Thursday, and 5:00 AM to 9:00 PM on weekends. Being the premier, its central location and extended hours make it a good choice for Kigali's corporate community and fitness enthusiasts.

For anyone seeking a comprehensive fitness plan, Fitnesspoint offers a perfect mix of quality, convenience, and innovation.