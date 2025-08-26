Tunisia: President Kais Saied Discusses With PM Outcomes of Her Participation in Ticad 9

Tunis, August 26 — President Kais Saied, discussed on Monday at Carthage Palace, with Prime Minister Sarra Zaafrani Zenzri, the outcomes of her participation in the 9th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD 9) in Japan, which Tunisia had hosted in its previous edition in 2022.

In this context, a number of projects related to investments, particularly in infrastructure and renewable energy, were reviewed, according to a Presidency statement.

The President of the Republic emphasised the importance of diversifying partnerships in light of the choices of the Tunisian people and in accordance with the priorities it sets.

A number of other issues concerning various public facilities were also discussed. The Head of State reiterated that the matter is not related to sectoral issues but rather concerns all sectors across the country.

He stressed the need to remove all obstacles so that the economy can thrive and the path can be widely opened for those who have long suffered from injustice and deprivation, with new texts breaking from the past.

These are people who have endured injustice, deprivation and oppression, and who were wronged and marginalised. They are entitled to live a dignified life, and they are all ready to contribute, with unlimited effort, to the desired construction.

The President of the Republic concluded by once again stressing that Tunisia today is in need of all its free and honorable citizens, and of innovative approaches and policies that draw their legitimacy from the expectations of the people and from fair accountability, so that all the looted funds are recovered.

He emphasised that rights will never be lost through prescription, and that falsehood will remain false even if cloaked in a shaky and rejected appearance of legality.