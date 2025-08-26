Namibia: Over 260 Classrooms Built in Kavango East Between 2013 and 2025

The education directorate in the Kavango East region has reported that the Ministry of Education, Innovation, Youth, Sport, Arts, and Culture built 268 classrooms in the region between 2013 and August 2025.

The directorate's chief planner, Emilie Sitentu, at a recent engagement with the parliamentary standing committee on education, innovation, youth, civic relations, and community development said 63 ablution blocks, three administration blocks, and eight hostel blocks were also built during the same period.

"Through these capital projects, we also established a fully fledged school called Markus Ihemba," she said.

Previously known as Rundu Rural West Primary School, operating from tents, Markus Ihemba Primary School opened in 2021 and was officially inaugurated on 12 October 2022.

The school now comprises 20 classrooms, with 895 pupils from pre-primary level to Grade 7, and 32 staff members comprising teaching staff, a principal, two institutional workers, and one administrative officer.

Sitentu said 75 classrooms, five ablution blocks, and one administration block were renovated between 2013 and 2025.

Major renovations were undertaken at Linus Shashipapo Secondary School and Andara Combined School, funded by the African Development Bank.

Linus Shashipapo Secondary School's renovations were worth N$100 million after falling into a state of severe disrepair a few years ago.

Refurbishment began in 2020 and was completed in 2022.

"Despite the progress made on construction and renovation, the region continues to face challenges with dilapidated classrooms," Sitentu said.

The committee was on an oversight visit to the Kavango West and East regions from 20 to 24 August, and the meeting focused on capital projects funded by the government between 2013 to 2025.