Zimbabwe: ZAA Announces Strategic Partnership With Lake City Project

Harare, Zimbabwe - August 2025 -- The Zimbabwe Achievers Awards (ZAA), a global platform that celebrates and connects outstanding Zimbabweans across the world, is proud to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Lake City, the visionary smart urban development on the shores of Lake Chivero.

This collaboration unites two forward-looking initiatives: ZAA's mission of championing Zimbabwean excellence and diaspora engagement, and Lake City's ambition to become Zimbabwe's first modern eco-smart city, blending housing, tourism, technology, and sustainable living.

A Shared Vision for the Future

Lake City is designed as an 829-hectare mixed-use community, featuring residential, commercial, tourism, and leisure infrastructure. With more than 7,000 planned structures set to house 40,000 residents, the project will redefine urban living while creating thousands of jobs in the coming decade.

Through this partnership, ZAA will:

Showcase Lake City globally across its awards platforms in the UK, USA, Canada, Australia, South Africa, and the UAE.

Mobilise diaspora engagement by promoting investment, homeownership, and tourism opportunities within the project.

Position Lake City as a flagship symbol of Zimbabwe's potential for futuristic, sustainable development

Lake City Tour - 1st September 2025

As part of this partnership, a special guided tour of the Lake City site will take place on Monday, 1st September 2025, offering stakeholders, diaspora delegates, and media a first-hand experience of the vision taking shape on the shores of Lake Chivero. The tour will provide an exclusive opportunity to see progress, engage with developers, and explore the immense potential for collaboration and investment.

Speaking on the partnership, Conrad Mwanza, ZAA Founder and Global Chairman, said: "ZAA has always believed that Zimbabwe's greatest resource is its people, at home and abroad. Lake City represents the future of Zimbabwe -- a space where innovation, lifestyle, and opportunity converge. Together, we will connect Zimbabwe's global community to this transformative project and make it a reality that benefits generations."

Tapiwa Nyandoro, Chairman of Lake City, added: "Lake City is more than a housing project -- it is the birth of a new Zimbabwean city. Our vision is to create a modern, sustainable community that attracts investment, inspires pride, and sets new standards for urban development in Africa. Partnering with ZAA allows us to tell this story to Zimbabweans worldwide and invite them to be part of building the future."