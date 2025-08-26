Namibia: 8,856 Namibians Vie for 362 Otjomuise Homes

A total of 8 856 Namibians, whose names appear on the housing waiting list, will compete for just 362 housing units in Otjomuise.

This was revealed by Mutonga Matali, the National Housing Enterprise (NHE) manager of corporate communications and marketing.The allocation forms part of the institution's ongoing efforts to provide affordable housing for low-income earners.

"The target group comprises applicants who submitted their housing requests between 2000 and 2007," Matali told New Era. "These individuals are prioritised under the Mass Housing Development Programme in line with government requirements," he added.

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, in her recent state of the nation address, reiterated the government's commitment to formalising informal settlements and expanding access to decent housing.

Under current plans, 10 000 low-cost social housing units are to be constructed annually, with 5 000 units planned over the next five years. While the published list focuses on Windhoek, other housing projects are underway across the country.

Matali confirmed that 319 mass housing units are being built in Swakopmund and 24 in Opuwo.

"These units will be allocated and sold immediately after completion," he said.

However, Matali mantained that of the 8 856 applicants on the Otjomuise waiting list, only 362 will receive homes this cycle, with the selection expected to conclude before the end of the year.

"NHE will screen all responses carefully, ensuring that allocations are fair and in line with programme requirements," he added.

Attempts to obtain statistics on the total number of housing beneficiaries since 2000 were unsuccessful. Moreover, NHE could not provide a full record of all allocations made over the years.

In his state of the region address, Khomas Regional governor Sam Shafaiishuna Nujoma said that "in Otjomuise alone, NHE plans to construct 231 low-income apartments worth N$70.3 million".

An additional 23 units, valued at N$5.7 million, and 13 low-middle income units worth N$15 million, will be developed across Goreangab and Windhoek West.

Nujoma stressed the importance of community involvement in addressing housing needs.

"The Shack Dwellers Federation, in partnership with the Namibia Housing Action Group, has been instrumental in providing access to basic infrastructure for low-income communities," he said.

Recent initiatives include servicing land blocks with water infrastructure at People's Square in Katutura (47 plots), Oshiwana Penduka in Okahandja Park (24 plots), Betesta in Goreangab (16 plots) and United People in Greenwell (55 plots).

"In addition, engineering designs for four blocks have been completed, benefitting 142 plots. Upgrades to Peter Nanyemba Block 2, home to over 1 200 households, are ongoing," he added.

Nujoma stressed the broader significance of these initiatives, saying, "access to safe and adequate housing is a fundamental right. Through combined government and community efforts, we are committed to ensuring that more Namibians can enjoy decent living conditions," he said.