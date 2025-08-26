Namibia: Nandi-Ndaitwah Hosts Zambezi Traditional Leaders Ahead of 35th Heroes Day

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah on Monday hosted four traditional chiefs from the Zambezi region, ahead of Tuesday's 35th Heroes Day commemoration at Katima Mulilo.

Masubia Traditional Authority chief Gilbert Mutwa, Mafwe Traditional Authority chief George Mamili III, Mashi Traditional Authority chief Joseph Mayuni, Mayeyi Traditional Authority chief Boniface Shufu and their delegates attended Nandi-Ndaitwah's courtesy call at Katima Mulilo.

The Zambezi region is hosting the 35th Heroes Day commemoration, which will be officiated by Nandi-Ndaitwah at the Katima Mulilo Sport Complex.

Nandi-Ndaitwah informed the traditional leaders that she is very traditional and, out of respect, cannot come to the region without informing them officially.

She said her visit was also to officially introduce regional governor Dorothy Kabula, whom she appointed, to the traditional leaders.

"I am in Zambezi for the celebration of Heroes Day, and I found it important to meet our traditional leaders first. I value tradition deeply, and I appreciate your time and kindness as we share this moment together," the president said.