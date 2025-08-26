Namibia: Presidency Looking At Reviving Investment Promotion Amid NIPDB Shake-Up

The government has downgraded the Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board (NIPDB) to a department at the Ministry of International Relations and Trade.

The change means NIPDB boss Nangula Uaandja will no longer report directly to the Office of the President and the board will be dissolved.

The board term is expiring at the end of the year, and the Cabinet has suggested that Uaandja be given notice together with the board.

The NIPDB was established in 2020 as a not-for-gain Section 21 company, with Uaandja serving as its chief executive.

Uaandja will now report to executive directors of international relations and trade Penda Naanda and Ndiitah Nghipondoka-Robiati, who report to minister Selma Ashipala-Musavyi.

This follows president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah's announcement in June while in Angola that the investment board would fall under the international relations ministry from now on.

"The ministry is working on the modalities for the implementation of this directive. The nation will be informed accordingly at an appropriate time," Naanda says.

Sources say Uaandja, who has served at the investment board for more than five years, rushed to Nandi-Ndaitwah at the last minute during a Cabinet meeting.

She allegedly asked the president to reverse her decision to place the board under the ministry, stating that she "had brought a lot of investment to the country".

However, the president maintained her stance, saying her decision was final.

Presidential spokesperson Jonas Mbambo last week told The Namibian that Cabinet matters are communicated formally once they are finalised.

"So at this point I can't confirm the specifics you've raised," he said.

"The government is carefully looking at the investment promotion set-up, including institutional arrangements under the Ministry of International Relations and Trade, and any decisions will be made with due diligence," he said.

Last month, NIPDB employees were briefed about looming restructuring, although new reporting lines have not been made public. Some say they are not sure if they would still have jobs once the investment board becomes a department.

However, Mbambo said the focus remains on safeguarding jobs and keeping Namibia attractive for investment.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Investment Governance Namibia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said once a final position is communicated officially, all details around structure, leadership and staff implications would be shared through the proper channels.

NIPDB spokesperson Catherine Shipushu has referred The Namibian to the ministry.

"Due to the nature of these questions, we kindly refer you to the Ministry of International Relations and Trade, which is the appropriate authority to speak on this process," she says.

Some economists say the integration of the NIPDB into the trade ministry, while a downgrade, could support Namibia's drive for economic diplomacy.

The NIPDB was created by former president Hage Geingob in 2020 to spearhead investment promotion amid concerns that the then-ministry of trade was struggling to deliver.

Since its establishment, the board has come under scrutiny over high salaries, executive perks and the alleged duplication of roles with existing government ministries.

In July, The Namibian reported that the Office of the Prime Minister and the Cabinet committee on treasury had proposed that the NIPDB be dissolved and its functions transferred to the ministry to cut costs and streamline operations.