Rwandans Must Always Be Ready to Face Daily Challenges - Kagame

25 August 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Alice Umutesi

President Paul Kagame has called on Rwandans to always be ready to confront the challenges facing the country, stressing that Rwanda's geopolitical situation demands constant vigilance.

The head of state was addressing over 6,000 officers and other ranks from RDF, Rwanda National Police (RNP) and Rwanda Correctional Service (RCS) at Gabiro Combat Training Centre in Gatsibo District.

Kagame said that for the past 30 years, Rwanda has found itself in a situation where it has to defend itself in a cycle of every five years, saying that such a situation is likely to continue for years to come.

While speaking at the graduation of over 400 officers who concluded their respective military career courses, Kagame challenged the armed forces to execute their tasks with perfection, saying that this will help them effectively protect the country with minimal resources.

Giving an example of ammunition, saying that a soldier who will fight an enemy without precision will cost the country in many ways.

"Ammunition is costly, meaning that any missed target costs the country. On the other hand, missing the target will expose you to the enemy. Most importantly, however, missing that target may lead to loss of more lives that you are meant to protect," Kagame told the officers.

Kagame emphasised that discipline, knowledge, and mastery of modern tools are vital in safeguarding Rwanda's security.

He warned that carelessness not only endangers individual soldiers but also the citizens they are entrusted with the duty to protect.

"You must learn how to use such a tool, or even more lethal ones."

Kagame emphasised that when a soldier fails in their duty, it not only costs their own life but also endangers those they were meant to protect, leading to shared defeat.

"There are tools, there are practices, there is knowledge, there is willingness, and there is discipline that must go along with them. That's just how it is. There's no other way," Kagame said.

Gabiro Combat Training Centre hosts career courses for officers and Non-Commissioned Officers and offers programmes that help enhance combat readiness for contemporary security challenges and regional stability.

