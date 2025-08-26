Liberia: FIBA Awards Liberia Wild Card for 2025 U-16 Afrobasket

- Liberia's under-16 boys' national basketball team has received a wild card to compete in the 2025 Afrobasket Youth Championship in Kigali, Rwanda, FIBA Africa announced.

The tournament, set for Sept. 2-14, will feature 12 nations, including host Rwanda, Liberia, Ivory Coast, Guinea, Sierra Leone, Angola, Cameroon, Uganda, Morocco, Tunisia, Mali and Egypt.

A wild card is granted to a team or athlete that did not qualify through regular competition, often used to broaden participation or give promising programs exposure.

Liberia's Return to the Continental Stage

The invitation marks Liberia's third appearance in international basketball since 2007. The country returned to continental competition in 2024 at the U-18 boys' and girls' championships in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, followed by the regional U-16 qualifiers in Monrovia, where Liberia finished as runners-up to Ivory Coast.

With momentum building, the U-16 coaching staff is assembling a roster aimed at winning games and raising Liberia's basketball profile internationally.

Federation's Focus

Under federation president Abraham Samukai, the Liberia Basketball Federation has emphasized development and rebranding, with the goal of restoring Liberia's relevance in African basketball through grassroots programs and increased competition.

Tournament Favorites

Defending champion Guinea is expected to contend again, while five-time winner Egypt enters as the favorite. Uganda, Angola, Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Sierra Leone and host Rwanda are also projected to challenge for the title.

The top two finishers will secure qualification for the 2026 FIBA U-17 World Cup in Turkey.