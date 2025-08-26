Uganda: NRM to Deploy Reconciliation Committee Ahead of Nominations

NRM director for mobilisation, Mathias Ssuubi Kiwanda, has revealed that the party will send out a reconciliation committee across the country to address disputes arising from its primaries.

Kiwanda said while the primaries had some challenges, mechanisms were in place to ensure harmony among party members before the Electoral Commission nomination period.

"We had party primaries that had some issues and this is why a tribunal was set. NRM is also setting up a reconciliation committee to traverse the country and harmonise a few issues between now and the Electoral Commission nomination dates," he explained.

He further clarified that no position within the party is constitutionally reserved for any individual, dismissing claims that certain posts are untouchable.

"Constitutionally, there is no position ring-fenced for any person in the NRM. The Kyobe resolution was just a political statement and not embedded anywhere in the NRM constitution," Kiwanda said.