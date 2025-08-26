Uganda: NRM to Deploy Reconciliation Committee Ahead of Nominations

26 August 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Priscilla Nakayenze

NRM director for mobilisation, Mathias Ssuubi Kiwanda, has revealed that the party will send out a reconciliation committee across the country to address disputes arising from its primaries.

Kiwanda said while the primaries had some challenges, mechanisms were in place to ensure harmony among party members before the Electoral Commission nomination period.

"We had party primaries that had some issues and this is why a tribunal was set. NRM is also setting up a reconciliation committee to traverse the country and harmonise a few issues between now and the Electoral Commission nomination dates," he explained.

He further clarified that no position within the party is constitutionally reserved for any individual, dismissing claims that certain posts are untouchable.

"Constitutionally, there is no position ring-fenced for any person in the NRM. The Kyobe resolution was just a political statement and not embedded anywhere in the NRM constitution," Kiwanda said.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.