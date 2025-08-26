Liberia: Chinese National's Presence Raises Questions As Sen. Saah Joseph Unveils People Action Party

25 August 2025
The Liberian Investigator (Monrovia)
By Nyantee S. Togba

MONROVIA — The launch of Montserrado County Senator Saah H. Joseph's new political movement, the People Action Party (PAP), took an unexpected turn Sunday when an unidentified Chinese national was spotted sitting at the high table alongside the senator.

The individual's presence during the unveiling of PAP's vision in the New Georgia community immediately sparked questions about foreign involvement in Liberia's politics. Joseph, however, later explained that the Chinese guest was a personal friend who intends to make a donation to his vocational institute, currently under construction in New Georgia.

"We will follow the model of Singapore's People's Action Party," Joseph told supporters. "The People Action Party will be the party for all, and we will also ensure helping hands for those seeking to run on the PAP ticket. We are not yet focused on elections but on improving the lives of the people."

Foreign Connection Raises Eyebrows

Although Joseph dismissed speculation of foreign political influence, the optics of a Chinese national at the head table underscored ongoing public concerns about external interests in Liberia. China remains one of the country's largest economic partners, with investments spanning mining, infrastructure, and gambling.

Joseph said the guest's presence was strictly tied to education and development, not politics, stressing that the planned vocational school will help young Liberians acquire technical skills.

Joseph Outlines PAP Ambitions

The Montserrado senator, widely seen as PAP's likely political leader, pledged that once the party is certified, its executives would travel to Singapore for training. He also promised to mobilize at least 50,000 supporters for the official opening of PAP's headquarters.

"People have called me and asked that I refrain from speaking, but when you mention my name, I will respond," Joseph said. "We need a political party that is not owned by a single individual but collectively owned by everyone."

The event drew several prominent figures, including former Lofa County Senator George Tengbeh and soccer legend James Salinsa Debbah.

Headquarters Secured

Meanwhile, PAP's acting secretary general announced that the party has secured a permanent headquarters along Tubman Boulevard at the former People's Unification Party site, paying $100,000 upfront. Certification is expected within two weeks.

"This is a new beginning for our movement," the secretary general said.

