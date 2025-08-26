Liberia: 'I Will Not License Anyone to Hell' - Bishop Quire Reaffirms Stance Against Same-Sex Marriage

BUCHANAN — The resident bishop of the Liberia Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church (LAC/UMC), Bishop Samuel J. Quire Jr., has reiterated that the church in Liberia will never support or promote same-sex marriage.

Speaking at the Region One three-day leadership capacity-building workshop, held Aug. 21-24 at the N.B. Whitefield United Methodist Church in the St. John River Conference District, Quire said:

"I have said it before and I will say it again: I will not license anyone to hell. I stand firmly on that. Same-sex marriage is not biblical, not Christian, and not in line with the culture and laws of Liberia."

Quire dismissed ongoing rumors as deliberate misinformation spread by individuals seeking to destabilize the church and seize its properties. He condemned reports of people tearing down United Methodist emblems and scriptures in some communities, describing the actions as lawless and a direct attack on the denomination's identity in Liberia.

He reminded those responsible that Liberia is governed by laws, not individuals.

"The laws of Liberia are on our side," Quire said.

He added that the church has taken nonmembers who are illegally occupying UMC properties to court.

"These individuals are depriving faithful United Methodists of their rightful ownership. The truth is, those who spread rumors about me supporting same-sex marriage are only using that as a cover for their real fight over the properties of the United Methodist Church," Quire said.

The bishop stressed that at no time has he signed, endorsed, or supported any document legalizing same-sex marriage in Liberia. He described the allegations as lies meant to tarnish his reputation and mislead the public.

Quire also reaffirmed that the LAC/UMC remains committed to its biblical doctrine and its work in evangelism, education, health care, and community service across Liberia. He said the church will continue to celebrate its ministries and activities at sectional and district levels while ongoing disputes are resolved.

"The lies will not stand forever. Sooner or later, the stain of these falsehoods will fade away," Quire told the gathering, encouraging United Methodists to remain strong in their faith and united in mission.

Meanwhile, the LAC/UMC assured its members and the Liberian public that it will continue to address disputes through peaceful and legal means.

Quire reaffirmed that the Liberia Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church remains rooted in the authority of the Bible and will not compromise its values in the face of misinformation or pressure.