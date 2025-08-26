Liberia: Lawmakers - Lawmakers Ready to Act On 2022 Census Report

MONROVIA — Plenary of the House of Representatives has taken a significant step toward electoral reform by mandating its Joint Committee on Elections & Inauguration, Judiciary, and Good Governance to engage relevant national institutions in proposing a constituency threshold that will serve as a precursor to electoral boundary delimitation ahead of the 2029 General and Presidential Elections.

The Joint Committee is tasked to collaborate with stakeholders from the Executive Branch, including the National Elections Commission (NEC), the Liberia Institute of Statistics and Geo-Information Services (LISGIS), the National Identification Registry (NIR), and the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The Committee is expected to report its findings and recommendations to Plenary upon the Legislature's return from its 2nd Quarter break in October 2025.

This decision stems from a formal communication from LISGIS, Liberia's official statistical house, presenting the 2022 National Population and Housing Census Report titled "Population Size, Distribution and Structure."

In its submission, LISGIS referenced its constitutional and statutory obligation to submit census data to the Legislature, as mandated by Article 39 of the 1986 Constitution: Mandates the Legislature to ensure a national census is conducted every ten years.

Article 80(d): Requires that each electoral constituency have approximately equal population as prescribed by the Legislature. Article 80(e) mandates the Elections Commission to reapportion constituencies based on updated census results.

The 2022 Census Report provides a comprehensive demographic profile of Liberia, including population totals, geographic distribution across counties and districts, and breakdowns by age and sex. LISGIS has expressed its readiness to work closely with the Legislature to provide technical briefings and data support as may be needed.

The motion to forward LISGIS's communication to the Joint Committee was proffered by Hon. Jeremiah Sokan, Representative of Grand Gedeh County Electoral District #1.

The House acknowledges that determining constituency thresholds is a constitutional mandate and an essential component of strengthening democratic governance and ensuring equal representation for all Liberians.

Alphonso Toweh

Has been in the profession for over twenty years. He has worked for many international media outlets including: West Africa Magazine, Africa Week Magazine, African Observer and did occasional reporting for CNN, BBC World Service, Sunday Times, NPR, Radio Deutchewells, Radio Netherlands. He is the current correspondent for Reuters

He holds first MA with honors in International Relations and a candidate for second master in International Peace studies and Conflict Resolution from the University of Liberia.