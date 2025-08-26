South Africa: Justice Department Failure Stalls Mkhwanazi Corruption Inquiry

The commission was due to begin on 1 September but postponed after the justice department missed deadlines to secure infrastructure.

The Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Criminality, Political Interference and Corruption in the Criminal Justice System was announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa after claims by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

He accused top officials of corruption in the justice system.

The commission, chaired by Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, was expected to start hearings on 1 September. But this week, the commission announced a postponement, blaming "delays in the procurement of vital infrastructure".

The department is responsible for handling all costs and contracts linked to the commission, but it missed important deadlines, which meant the hearings could not go ahead.

So far, the government has allocated R147.9-million to the inquiry, which is expected to last at least six months.

A new start date has not been confirmed. But when it eventually gets under way, the public hearings will be held at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria.