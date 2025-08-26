Nigeria: Police Rescue 5 Kidnap Victims, Kill 5 Suspected Kidnappers in Operations Across Kebbi, Abia

In a major breakthrough against kidnapping and armed banditry, operatives of the Nigerian Police Force have successfully rescued five kidnap victims, neutralized five suspected kidnappers, and recovered a cache of arms and ammunition during coordinated operations in Kebbi and Abia States.

Disclosing the development on Tuesday, the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Muyiwa Adejobi, said the operations were part of ongoing efforts to strengthen internal security and protect lives and property across the country.

In Kebbi State, the police recorded two separate successes: On July 27, 2025, armed kidnappers abducted three persons--Muhammad Nasamu Namata (25), Gide Namata (20), and Hamidu Alhaji Namani (35)--from Sangara Village in Shanga LGA. Acting swiftly, police operatives, supported by other security agencies and local vigilantes, launched a search-and-rescue mission that tracked the kidnappers to Shanga Hills. A fierce gun duel ensued, forcing the criminals to flee with gunshot wounds, while all three victims were rescued unharmed.

In another encounter on August 15, 2025, during a routine patrol near Dankade Village in Danko/Wasagu LGA, police operatives engaged armed bandits in a gun battle. Two kidnapped victims--Tukur Bello (26) and Isyaka Abubakar (25)--were rescued. The duo had been abducted on August 9, 2025, while grazing cattle in Gairi Forest, Zamfara State. They have since been reunited with their families.

In Abia State, acting on credible intelligence, police operatives stormed a notorious kidnappers' hideout at Umuiku Obete Village in Ukwa West LGA. The gang, responsible for a series of attacks on commuters along Umuozo Village and Uratta Road off Port Harcourt Road, opened fire on the operatives. In the ensuing gunfight, five suspected kidnappers were neutralized.

A search of the scene uncovered a significant cache of weapons and items including: 6 AK-47 rifles, 335 rounds of live ammunition, 14 magazines, 1 double-barreled long gun, 5 operational jackets, 5 mobile phones, 3 cutlasses, an axe, a pair of boots, and a polo charm

Follow-up operations are ongoing to apprehend fleeing members of the gang.

Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, commended the bravery and professionalism of the officers involved in the operations. He urged them to sustain the momentum in the nationwide crackdown on criminal elements and reassured Nigerians of the Force's commitment to tackling crime in all its forms.

"The Nigeria Police Force remains resolute in its mission to rid our communities of crime and ensure a safer society for all," the IGP affirmed.