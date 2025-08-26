Liberia: 'Carbon Colonialism'?

opinion

The Liberian government has sparked a debate with the release of its draft Carbon Development Policy, which declares that all carbon credits generated within the country's borders will be owned by the government.

The policy, drafted by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), states that this centralization of ownership is intended to "guard against circumstances of confusion and chaos" that could arise from the complex nature of carbon credit sources.

The document further clarifies that this provision is not meant to deny property rights to Liberians but to provide a clear framework, adding that benefit-sharing mechanisms will still be determined by the source of the credit.

The 42-page document outlines a comprehensive framework for managing climate change activities in Liberia, including regulating the trading, use, and retirement of carbon credits. The policy aims to support global efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions while promoting sustainable development and ensuring a fair distribution of the ecological and economic benefits from carbon trading. It also specifies that while the government retains ownership of the credits, project-level authorization will be granted by the relevant sectoral ministry.

Despite the government's stated intentions, the draft policy has been met with strong opposition from civil society organizations (CSOs) and local communities. In a joint statement, these groups asserted that the policy development process was rushed and exclusionary. They argue that community participation has been undermined by inadequate notice for consultations, such as a recent meeting in Ganta that was announced too late for meaningful attendance. CSOs are now demanding more time for review, inclusive consultations, and independent facilitation to ensure genuine participation.

A central point of contention is the government's claim of ownership. CSOs contend that this provision is deeply problematic because it ignores the country's existing land tenure system and would disincentivize private landowners and communities from supporting carbon projects. They argue that this approach risks undermining local actors who invest in and generate emissions reductions.

The statement highlights three key areas of concern: violation of Community Rights and Land Laws: CSOs argue that the policy violates the Land Rights Act (2018) and the Community Rights Law (2009) by denying communities the right to directly contract for carbon projects on their customary and private lands. They warn that a government-controlled framework could lead to 'carbon colonialism' and undermine community empowerment.

The groups are calling for the policy to uphold the principle of Free, Prior, and Informed Consent (FPIC) as a non-negotiable standard. Unjust Benefit-Sharing and Payments: The civil society statement rejects the policy's proposed benefit-sharing model for proceeds from customary and private land.

They argue that any restrictions on direct payments to communities are unnecessary and that the framework should be limited to proceeds from projects on government-owned land. They insist that payments to communities should follow the direct-to-community payment model stipulated in the Community Rights Law.

Lack of Representation and Accountability: CSOs are concerned that communities are excluded from key decision-making bodies, such as the steering and technical committees. They are calling for guaranteed community representation at all levels of carbon governance to ensure their interests are protected. Furthermore, they criticize the policy's dispute resolution framework as weak and insufficient, stating it could expose Liberia to failed contracts and a loss of credibility in global markets.

In conclusion, CSOs and communities stand ready to collaborate with the government to co-create a climate governance framework that is transparent, legally sound, and socially just. They emphasize that the credibility of Liberia's climate commitments and the livelihoods of its people depend on an inclusive approach.