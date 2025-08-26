Ethiopia: Oromo Community in Norway in Shock After Brutal Killing of 34-Year-Old Woman By Suspected Right-Wing Extremist

Addis Abeba — The family of Tamima Nebras Juhar, a 34-year-old Oromo woman and Norwegian citizen, are demanding justice after she was brutally killed on Sunday, August 24, inside a childcare service center operated by Gemt, a child-support organization, in the Kampen district of Oslo.

Police confirmed the arrest of an 18-year-old suspect, who, according to authorities, acted out of "political hatred" and had previously expressed extremist views. Prosecutors said the suspect is facing terrorism charges, including the murder of an Ethiopian-born Norwegian citizen.

Amnesty International Norway condemned the killing as a "horrifying act," stressing that Tamima was murdered while carrying out humanitarian work to support children. The rights group urged solidarity with her grieving family and reiterated calls for equality and protection for all.

Anete Skjerven Arkiven, the family's lawyer, said relatives wished for Tamima's name and picture to be made public, emphasizing: "The family demands justice for Tamima." She described her as "a caring and unifying person" who built friendships across professional, cultural, and religious lines.

The killing has sparked outrage and grief across Oslo. Residents of Kampen held a candlelight vigil and laid flowers at the site of the attack, while friends and relatives paid tribute: "In this dark and difficult time, we express our love for Tamima, remembering her life of kindness and inspiration. The brutality that took her life is beyond comprehension."

Norway's Oromo community also expressed shock and called for a thorough investigation.

Born in 1991, Tamima was the youngest of her family and maintained daily phone contact with her mother in Ethiopia. She studied development studies at OsloMet and dedicated her life to child and youth support programs after overcoming difficulties in her own childhood. She was also engaged in advocacy for justice and gender equality.

Her family, devastated by the loss, described her absence as leaving "a deep wound," and urged Norwegian authorities to investigate not only the killing but also how it was allowed to happen. "Accountability is vital to prevent similar attacks on others in the future," they said.

In a statement, the family appealed to Norwegian society: "Norway must remain a country where people of every race and religion live in peace." They warned that the killing is a stark reminder of the dangers of racism and hatred, and called for collective action to defend equality and solidarity.