Africa: First Egyptian Troops to AU Support Mission in Somalia Complete Training

Addis Abeba — Somalia's Ministry of Defense has welcomed the upcoming deployment of Egyptian troops to the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), following the completion of the first training program for Egyptian Armed Forces units.

Somalia's ministry was cited by Somalia National News Agency (SONNA) as welcoming "the successful completion of the first training program for Egyptian Armed Forces units, who will soon join AUSSOM." The ministry said development "underscores Egypt's commitment to supporting Somalia's security and strengthening the capacity of the Somali National Army under the framework of the new AU mission."

It also commended the role of regional and international partners, noting that "the African Union and international partners are playing a crucial role in enhancing Somalia's security institutions and accelerating the fight against terrorist groups Al-Shabaab and Daesh," SONNA reported.

Egypt's involvement onboard Troop Contributing Countries (TCC) came following heightened tensions between Somalia and Ethiopia, triggered by Ethiopia's January 2024 Memorandum of Understanding with Somaliland.

At the time, Mogadishu insisted that Ethiopia would not be part of AU-led forces replacing ATMIS and instead bolstered its military partnership with Egypt, including weapons shipments and joint training.

Ethiopia had called on the African Union (AU) and the United Nations (UN) to ensure comprehensive consultations with key stakeholders as plans progress for deploying a new peacekeeping mission in Somalia as part of the replacement ATMIS.

Despite the rift, Somalia and Ethiopia have since reached an agreement on the presence of Ethiopian forces under AUSSOM after Ethiopian army chief Field Marshal Birhanu Jula's visit to Mogadishu in February during which the two sides reached at consensus on Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) deployments.

Under the new AU arrangement, AUSSOM will field 11,900 personnel, including soldiers, police, and civilian staff. Uganda will contribute 4,500 troops, Ethiopia 2,500, Djibouti 1,520, Kenya 1,410, and Egypt 1,091.

Police contingents from Nigeria, Sierra Leone, and Egypt are also expected to be stationed in Mogadishu, Jowhar, and Baidoa, respectively.