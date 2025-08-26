Liberia: Tribe's Re-Novate Academy Showcases Student Teams' Projects

A team from Alexander B. Cummings Model Science and Technology School, Waste to Wealth, has captured the top prize at the 2025 TRIBE Re-Novate Entrepreneurship Academy Pitch Competition with an innovative waste management project designed to tackle Liberia's mounting sanitation crisis.

The pitch event, held at the Liberia Learning Center in Paynesville, brought together ten (10) teams composed of high school fellows from ELWA Academy, St.Maria Goretti Institute, Lott Carey Baptist Mission School, and Alexander B. Cummings Model Science and Technology School who pitched bold ideas aimed at addressing some of Liberia's most pressing social, economic, and environmental challenges. Projects spanned three categories--STEM, entrepreneurship/business, and arts/humanities--highlighting the diverse career aspirations of the participants.

Waste to Wealth took home the first-place award of L$25,000 after impressing judges with a well-researched and practical proposal on waste management. The project aims to provide a sustainable solution to the country's growing waste problem, which impacts communities nationwide, by implementing a bold strategy that converts biodegradable waste into compost for farmers to enhance their agricultural yields.

"I feel very excited and delighted to come out on top," Jackson Waymah, leader of the team, said after receiving his team's winning certificate. "This project has the potential to play a crucial role in tackling Liberia's waste challenges."

The TRIBE RE-Novate Entrepreneurship Academy inaugural cohort, which began in February, has taken fellows through intensive learning workshops covering themes like introduction to entrepreneurship, business strategy, financial literacy, and leadership and character development. Students also had access to mentorship, seminars, internships, and received guidance on leadership, communication, and teamwork, ensuring they were not only equipped with technical knowledge but also prepared to thrive in the real world.

According to Joshua L. Alston, Senior Program Associate at TRIBE, the fellows used a human-centered design approach during their project development phase.

"Students have demonstrated growth in values, competencies, and collaboration," Alston explained. "They applied the human-centered design approach to identify problems, develop creative solutions, and present them in unconventional ways."

Second place was earned by The Noble Navigators from Lott Carey Baptist Mission School with a project focused on developing a tech solution that provides resources and community to people affected by domestic violence. The team received L$15,000 as a prize.

"This is an opportunity you'll never see like this," Yvette Fayiah, the team leader, said. "I want to thank TRIBE for providing opportunities like this for young people."

Third place went to Girls2Girl Liberia, from Alexander B. Cummings Model Science and Technology School, whose initiative seeks to combat menstrual stigma by providing reusable sanitary pads and promoting menstrual health education in schools. The team received L$10,000.

"We kept trying even when our ideas were rejected at first," Jamesetta Mayango, the team lead, reflected. "Never give up, keep going, and always put God first."

There were three judges at the pitch event: Ms. Blessing LM Caine, an investment professional; Mr. Mwenda B. Albert Kazadi Jr., Co-founder/COO of TopUpCare, and Mr. Wainright Acquoi, CEO of TRIBE. The judges at the pitch praised the exceptional quality of the pitches. One judge remarked: "There was one pitch that was way better than most startups I've seen across the board. Several projects exceeded university-level presentations."

Parents in attendance also expressed pride in the achievements of the fellows. Chisa Bokan, one of the parents, emphasized the importance of nurturing youth innovation: "Our lives truly exist in them. What they are learning now will define the future."

Representatives from the Liberia Learning Center encouraged students to continue using available resources such as computers, research materials, and mentorship opportunities to advance their projects.

By rewarding the top three teams with L$25,000, L$15,000, and L$10,000, TRIBE underscored its commitment to empowering Liberia's youth, fostering innovation, and bridging the gap between school and the workforce through experiential learning.

For Jackson Waymah and his team, the victory not only celebrated their creativity but also signaled the potential of Liberia's next generation of leaders to develop solutions that directly impact their communities.

The 2025 TRIBE RE-Novate Entrepreneurship Pitch Event closed with a resounding message: Liberia's future is in the hands of young innovators ready to turn big ideas into transformative action.