Liberia: Naymote Pressures Boakai to Act On Fiscal Decentralization

Naymote Partners for Democratic Development appreciates the Government of Liberia, through the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, for publishing the Revenue Sharing Regulations on August 27, 2024. For the first time in Liberia's history, counties and local administrations will gain significant responsibility in managing their own finances.

These regulations establish a framework for distributing both natural and non-natural resource revenues between the Central Government and local administrations. If fully implemented, they can transform service delivery, strengthen local development, and support the County Development Agendas and the government's ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development.

However, Naymote stresses that political will and strong leadership from President Joseph Nyumah Boakai are essential to move from paper to practice. "Citizens have waited too long for fiscal decentralization. Every delay undermines development at the local level and fuels frustration among communities," said Eddie D. Jarwolo, Executive Director of Naymote. "The government must match its commitments with action and ensure transparency and accountability in the rollout of these regulations." "Liberia cannot afford another decade of promises without action on fiscal decentralization," Jarwolo emphasized.

Key recommendations from Naymote include establishing the Local Government Fiscal Board, appointed by the President, to oversee grants and ensure equitable allocations based on clear, measurable criteria; opening transitory accounts at the Central Bank for all local governments to receive and distribute revenues fairly and transparently; building the capacity of County Treasuries to manage funds responsibly with strong procurement, auditing, and financial control systems; and activating the Equalization Fund at the Central Bank, as outlined in the Revenue Sharing Law and Local Government Act, to address unequal development by directing resources to marginalized towns.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance NGO By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Naymote reminds the government and stakeholders that Liberia's centralized system of governance, in place since 1847, excluded the majority of citizens from decision-making and development. This exclusion was one of the root causes of the civil crisis (1990-2003). Decentralization reforms are therefore not optional, they are critical to sustaining peace, improving service delivery, improving standards of living and giving power back to the people.

At the recent Montserrado County Dialogue on Strengthening Local Government for Inclusive Development organized by Naymote on August 7, 2025, in Bentol, citizens voiced deep frustration with delays in implementing the regulations.

Naymote joins them in calling on the government to uphold the Revenue Code, the Public Financial Management framework, the Procurement and Concessions Law, and the Local Government Act to guarantee accountability and transparency in rolling out the regulations and to implement the recommendations from Naymote.

Naymote Partners for Democratic Development, a leading civil society institution established in 2001 by student leaders and activists to advance accountable democratic governance, political accountability, and strong civic engagement in Liberia and across the continent. Since its inception, Naymote has been at the forefront of efforts to strengthen Liberia's democratic institutions and empower citizens to participate actively in the governance process.