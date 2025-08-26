Tanzania: Dodoma Secures 5.5bn/ - Boost for Maternal, Child Health

Dodoma — DODOMA Region has received 2.455 million US dollars (about 5.524bn/-) over the past four years to strengthen maternal and child health services, thanks to support from the Korea Foundation for International Healthcare (KOFIH).

The funds have been directed towards Kongwa and Mpwapwa districts, where they have improved health service delivery through staff training, upgrading and rehabilitation of 17 facilities, procurement of essential medical equipment, as well as two ambulances and seven standby generators.

Opening a project evaluation meeting in Dodoma on Monday, Regional Commissioner Rosemary Senyamule said the investment has significantly enhanced the region's healthcare system and improved the quality of services provided to mothers and children.

KOFIH Country Representative, Mr Gyeongloae Seo, said the project's primary objective is to reduce maternal and child mortality rates, with possible expansion into other districts to maximise its impact and strengthen national health priorities.

Dr Phineas Sospeter, Head of the Safe Motherhood Programme at the Ministry of Health, commended the initiative, stressing that it aligns with government strategies aimed at lowering maternal and neonatal deaths across the country.

For the 2025/26 financial year, Kongwa District has allocated 492.3m/- for maternal health campaigns, construction of patient walkways, installation of oxygen systems in maternity wards, procurement of medical equipment and an ambulance for four centres including the District Hospital.

Similarly, Mpwapwa District has set aside 556.5m/- for the purchase of medical equipment, maternal health education, two generators and one ambulance to support eight facilities, including Mpwapwa District Hospital and key health centres.

The five-year project, which began in 2021, is scheduled to conclude in 2026, marking a significant milestone in the advancement of maternal and child health services in Tanzania.