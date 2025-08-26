Tanzania: Govt Hails Barrick-Twiga for Fruitful PPP Model

Arusha — THE government has commended Barrick-Twiga for its exemplary operations under a public-private partnership model, describing the venture as a key contributor to national economic growth, job creation and local empowerment.

The praise was issued by Vice-President Dr Philip Mpango during his visit to the Barrick-Twiga pavilion at the ongoing 2025 Working Session for Board Chairpersons and Chief Executive Officers of Public Institutions and Government Agencies, held at the Arusha International Conference Centre (AICC).

During the visit, Dr Mpango was briefed on the company's operations by Barrick Tanzania Country Manager, Dr Melkiory Ngido, who reaffirmed the company's commitment to working closely with the government and other stakeholders to accelerate national development.

Dr Ngido revealed that 91 per cent of procurement at Barrick's Bulyanhulu and North Mara mines is sourced locally, a strategy aimed at empowering Tanzanian businesses and supporting the country's local content policy.

"Our goal is to continue building the capacity of Tanzanians through sustainable local sourcing," said Dr Ngido.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the forum, he stressed Barrick's belief in collaborative economic progress, noting that strong partnerships between the public and private sectors are key to sustainable success.

"As stakeholders in Tanzania's economy, we commend the government's efforts to strengthen cooperation between public institutions and the private sector. Such collaboration ensures tangible results for national development," he added.

Barrick-Twiga, through its operations at North Mara, Bulyanhulu and the nowclosed Buzwagi mines, continues to make significant contributions to government revenues via taxes, levies, dividends and salaries.

The company also invests in health, education and infrastructure through its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programmes. Notably, in 2025, the company paid 93.6bn/- in dividends to the government, earning recognition as the top-performing company in the category where the government holds minority shares.

In his official address, Treasury Registrar Nehemiah Mchechu said that this year's forum was unique as it included executives from private sector institutions in which the government owns shares a move intended to enhance synergy between the two sectors.

"For the first time, we've included private sector representatives in these discussions to incorporate their perspectives and promote stronger collaboration with government institutions," said Mchechu.

He further noted progress made by several public institutions in reducing dependence on government funding, expressing optimism that they would soon begin contributing more significantly to the central government budget.

Also addressing the forum, the Minister of State in the President's Office (Investment and Planning), Professor Kitila Mkumbo stressed the need for continued cooperation between public bodies and private enterprises.

"Public institutions should support not compete with the private sector. This synergy will create new opportunities, stimulate private sector growth and increase national revenue," he stated.