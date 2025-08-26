Tanzania: China-Zanzibar Schistosomiasis Control Project Lauded for Strong Progress

Zanzibar — ZANZIBAR Minister for Health Mr Nassor Ahmed Mazrui has commended the China- Zanzibar Schistosomiasis Control Cooperation Project for its significant achievements, calling it a model of scientific, systematic and sustainable public health collaboration.

Speaking during an inspection tour of the project's second phase on Pemba Island, the minister said, "This is one of the most successful health projects in Zanzibar. We thank China for the support and the people of Zanzibar are happy." Mr Mazrui was accompanied by Pemba health officials, Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTD) Coordinator Saleh Juma, the outgoing second batch leader of Chinese experts Dai Yang, the incoming third batch leader Wang Wei, and members of the 34th China (Jiangsu) Medical Team in Zanzibar.

At the project office, team leader Dai Yang presented the progress made since September 2024. He highlighted the implementation of integrated control strategies, multi-sectoral collaboration and a clear roadmap toward the elimination of schistosomiasis.

He noted that the initiative extends beyond technical cooperation, symbolising a deep friendship between China and Zanzibar and offering a "Chinese solution" to regional disease elimination efforts.

The Minister also visited the project's laboratory, where he observed a range of innovations, including Swahili-language training videos, China's RAA nucleic acid detection technology and AI-assisted diagnostic systems for schistosomiasis and snail host identification.

"These technologies have significantly improved screening efficiency and accuracy, drawing strong interest from various stakeholders," said Dai.

In Kilindi community, the minister observed joint snail survey and elimination campaigns carried out by Chinese experts, local technicians and community volunteers. He also inspected newly installed safe water facilities and solar-powered audio warning devices in high-risk water areas.

"The professionalism and dedication of Chinese experts working abroad are truly admirable," Mr Mazrui remarked. "You have not only introduced advanced technologies but also built local capacity by training our health workers." Certificates of appreciation were awarded to the second batch of Chinese experts, while the incoming third batch received a warm welcome.

The minister stressed the importance of continuity and pledged Zanzibar's full support to sustain and expand the project. Launched in 2023, the China-Zanzibar Schistosomiasis Control Cooperation project has made major strides through collaboration with various Zanzibari institutions in health, water, education, land and meteorology.

Key achievements to date include screening nearly 200,000 residents across Unguja and Pemba, achieving 100 per cent community coverage, surveying over 700 natural water bodies, with targeted snail elimination at positive sites and constructing four centralised water supply systems and 21 water points in high-risk areas, with a combined storage capacity of 80,000 litres.

Others are reducing Pemba's schistosomiasis infection rate to 0.79 per cent, with a 100 per cent negative conversion rate in previously infected snail habitats, establishing monitoring sites in 12 communities and a 24-hour epidemic reporting system and training more than 400 local technicians and community volunteers.

Minister Mazrui expressed confidence that with China's expertise and Zanzibar's commitment, the goal of schistosomiasis elimination can be achieved more rapidly.

He said that the project not only serves as a successful public health model but also symbolises the enduring friendship between China and Zanzibar, with potential lessons for neighbouring African countries.