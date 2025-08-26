Tanzania: Futopia Zanzibar Festival Set to Launch Next Week

Zanzibar — A NEW music, culture and community festival is set to debut in Zanzibar next week, with organisers confirming that FuTopia Zanzibar will run from 29th to 31st August along the island's coastline.

Speaking to 'Sunday News', organiser's Busara Promotion Press and Communications Manager, Zakialulu Mdemu said the three-day event will feature a mix of music, fashion, cultural displays, environmental talks, creative exhibitions, environment and community-led activities.

"This is the first time FuTopia is happening, and we are bringing together different elements of music, art, environment and business all in one space," Mdemu said.

She also highlighted that the event is open to the public, with tickets available for all three days at a price of 30,000/- for local attendees. For those wishing to attend a single day, tickets will be priced at 15,000/- per day.

"Each day starts from 10:00am and goes on until midnight. There's a full schedule of things to see and take part in throughout," she said.

According to Mdemu, the location near the ocean is expected to offer a relaxed atmosphere for those attending. While most of the programme is ticketed, she noted that on Saturday and Sunday, entry will be free between 10:00am and 5:00pm, before evening sessions begin.

"We have made sure the daytime sessions on the weekend are free, so more people can join and experience what's on offer before the night activities begin. The evenings will include performances and some surprises," she explained.

To ease access to the venue, transport will be provided with buses stationed at selected points including Kisonge, Chukwani, Kitonge and Mombasa. The fare has been set at 2,000/-.

"This is to help people get to the venue without hassle. We're working to make it convenient," Mdemu said.

The event aims to create a platform where artists, small businesses, and community groups can engage and collaborate. More details, including the performance line-up and activity schedule, are expected to be released ahead of the festival's start.