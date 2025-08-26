Rwanda: Police FC Beat As Kigali to Clinch Inkera Y'abahizi Tournament

Ben Moussa's era at Police FC began with a trophy before his first season even starts. The Tunisian guided the law enforcers to Inkera y'Abahizi tournament triumph after beating AS Kigali on penalty shootouts.

Fresh from beating former club and tournament hosts APR FC, Moussa and his Police FC charges took the trophy away from AS Kigali and Azam on most goals scored in the tournament after the three teams finished level on six points each.

The match, played on Sunday, August 24, at Amahoro Stadium, had ended goalless before Police FC won the encounter with 5-3 on penalty shootouts.

The tournament winners were awarded Rwf5 million, while Tanzanian outfit Azam FC, who climbed to second after beating APR FC 2-0 on Sunday, received a cheque of Rwf2 million.

AS Kigali finished third while APR FC finished at the bottom of the tournament with 0 points, having lost all three games.

Azam's first loss on their Kigali pre-season tour was against APR who they beat them 2-0 a week ago. The Tanzanians took a revenge and beat them on the same score.

Goalkeeper Pierre Ishimwe continued made yet another mistake that cost APR against Azam just like he did against Police FC when Lague Byiringiro capitalized on his blunder to score the opening goal on Friday.

His mistake on Sunday also saw the army side immediately concede a goal scored by striker Zidane Sereri in the 45+2'. Azam scored doubled the lead in the 54th through Yahya Zaydi to finish the tournament positively.

The tournament gave coach Adel ABderrahim a real picture of the team he has at his disposal. He now has time to rethink and instill his philosophy in the team before the CAF Champions League and the domestic season commence.

The club also unveiled its home, away and third kits for the 2025/26 season. The kits were unveiled by Mackenzies girls.