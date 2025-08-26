Rwanda's Young Golfers Swing Into History At NCBA Series

The Kigali Golf Resort & Villas in Nyarutarama was at the center of entertaining and tense golf battles, setting the perfect stage for a historic day in Rwandan junior golf.

Sixty golf prospects, ranging from 4 to 16 years old, competed across four divisions, bringing a mix of excitement, composure, and raw talent that left parents, coaches, and spectators convinced that Rwanda is nurturing players who could soon compete on the continental stage.

The 18-hole advanced category proved the highlight of the day, delivering a commanding performance from Mukabwa Murenjekha, whose precision and calmness under pressure earned his a net 65 to secure first place. His younger sister, Wambui Murenjekha, followed closely with a sharp short game and impressive course management, finishing with a net 70.

Hannah Murenzi joined them on the podium with an equally composed net 70.

Their consistency and strategic play sent a clear message that Rwanda's golf program from grassroots is producing athletes with the skill and temperament to excel regionally and beyond.

In the 9-hole intermediate division, six-year-old Joey Zane Wimfura Mutaboba stole the spotlight, claiming victory with a composed 49. Yao Yao and Cyibil Wambui weren't far behind, with scores of 51 and 52 respectively, proving the depth of talent emerging in Rwanda's youth golf scene.

The energy carried into the younger categories, where the 6-hole beginners put on a spirited performance led by Rodney Rwivanga at 35 strokes.

In the 3-hole contest, Sine Saro and Travis Yuhi Emile tied for top honors with 17 strokes each.

Even at these early levels, discipline and skill were evident, demonstrating that this tournament is more than just an event--it's a vital pipeline for Rwanda's future golf stars.

"This series isn't simply about competition; it's about building a pathway," said Amb. Bill Kayonga, Chairman of the Rwanda Golf Union.

"We now have a structure for young golfers to develop their skills and feed directly into Rwanda's national team. We thank NCBA for making this possible."

Reflecting on the latest junior golf competition, NCBA Bank Rwanda Managing Director Maurice Toroitich said, "We're proud to offer a glimpse into the next generation of African golf."

"Our investment in junior golf reflects our commitment to 'Change the Story' and build opportunities where they matter most."

According to Gaston Gasore, the Acting CEO of Kigali Golf Resort & Villas, the event's success was also a testament to the meticulous planning by the club which has invested heavily in its junior academy.

"Seeing these kids take the course with professionalism and joy proves that consistent coaching and opportunities pay off," Gasore said.

As the competition wrapped up, the tournament transformed into a lively family celebration.

A poolside prize-giving ceremony featured grand trophies, giveaways, and a cake-cutting ceremony, with music, swimming, food, and ice cream courtesy of the sponsors. Families, golfers, and guests celebrated not only a successful tournament but also the bright future of Rwandan golf.

With strong partnerships, rising talent, and a clear development pathway, Rwanda's next generation of golfers is swinging confidently toward a future filled with possibility.