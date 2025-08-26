Rwanda: How Rapper Gauchi Uses Music to Inspire, Educate Society

In an era where many rappers across the globe focus on themes of crime and street life, some artistes choose a different path -- using their art to educate and inspire society.

In Rwanda, Innocent Mbabazi, better known as Gauchi, has carved a unique niche by blending art with purpose.

He calls himself a "priest" of music, with a mission that goes far beyond entertainment but to inspire, educate, and positively impact lives through his craft.

Although he has been producing music for years, Gauchi recently returned to local airwaves and mainstream platforms with his latest track 'Ubuzima' which translates to "Life" in Kinyarwanda.

"This track celebrates the gift of health and the joy of living. It encourages listeners to appreciate life's blessings," the rapper said in an exclusive interview with The New Times.

For Gauchi, music has always been about more than fame or fortune; it is a tool for transformation.

"I got into music because of my passion to educate and change lives," he said.

Currently, Gauchi is working on one of the most ambitious projects of his career, an album titled 'Collabo' which has been in the making for over a decade and will feature 20 songs.

True to its name, the album is a massive collaborative effort, produced by some of Rwanda's most renowned names, including Bob Pro and the late Junior Multisystem and features local music giants such as Bull Dogg, Bruce Melodie, Fireman, Sean Breezy, and many more.

According to Gauchi, 14 tracks from 'Collabo' have already been released, with the full project set to officially drop in 2026 with a major concert for the album's grand launch.

But Gauchi's ambitions extend beyond his own music career but building a state-of-the-art recording studio and launching a record label to nurture and promote other talents.

"My goal is to take Rwandan music to a global stage and give local artists the platform they deserve. This is why I'm building a record studio," Gauchi told The New Times.

Beyond his personal artistry, Gauchi has helped shape the careers of other musicians, including the popular Yverry, who now resides in Canada.

As Rwanda's music scene continues to grow, Gauchi believes unity and public support are essential, urging Rwandans to love and promote their own music.

"That's the only way we can succeed," he noted.

With his upcoming album, future record label, and unwavering dedication to inspiring others, Gauchi is living proof that music can be both entertaining and transformative.