Zimbabwe: Dynamos Coach Kaindu Demands More From His Players Despite Victory Over Green Fuel FC

Dynamos coach Kelvin Kaindu was not impressed with his team's performance despite picking maximum points from a 2-0 win against Green Fuel at Rufaro Stadium in Harare.

Sunday's victory was Dynamos' third consecutive win under Kaindu, who remains undefeated since his appointment in July.

Dembare's win was facilitated by Jaison Kasondo and Temptation Chiwunga (penalty), scoring in the 54th and 58th minute, respectively.

Inspire of the triumph at the weekend, Dembare maintains its second-from-last position on the log; however, they closed the gap on Green Fuel, who are now on 27 points.

Commenting on his team's performance after the win, Kaindu was ambivalent.

"Overall play, I think this was an average performance from the team, and I think even in our planning that today's game was going to be very difficult for us, and this is what happened.

"But at the end of the day, it's winning that matters, and we thank God as we push forward."

Dembare is now shifting focus to an uphill task against Scottland FC next week.

Meanwhile, Highlanders new coach Pitier De Jong marked his debut with a 2-1 away victory over Bikita Minerals FC.

The win saw Bosso ending their three match winless streak and registering their first away win this month.

Matchday 26 PSL Results

Herentals 0-2 Scottland

Yadah 2-3 Ngezi Platinum

ZPC Kariba 1-0 Triangle

FC Platinum 0-1 CAPS United

Dynamos 2-0 Green Fuel

Tel One 1 - 2 Chicken Inn

Manica Diamonds 1-1 MWOS

Simba Bhora 3-1 Kwekwe United.