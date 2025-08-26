Zimbabwe's Premier Agricultural Show Kicks Off With Over 500 Exhibitors

The country's premier agricultural exhibition, Zimbabwe Agricultural Show (ZAS), kicks off in Harare today, August 25, amid a surge in the number of exhibitors.

This year's showcase is the 115th edition of the annual event, which will run until Saturday under the theme: "Building Bridges: Connecting Agriculture, Industry and Communities."

Gates open to participants and showgoers today with a record attendance expected during this year's edition, which has witnessed a significant jump in the number of exhibitors from 430 last year to 505 this year.

Conveners say more than 79,500 square metres out of 86,500 square metres of available space has so far been taken up amid anticipation of some latecomers likely. The figure of participants could go up to 580, organisers noted.

ZAS Chief Executive Officer Rufaro Alfred Gunundu told the media that all is set for the successful hosting of this year's 115th edition of ZAS.

"We are expecting a good agricultural show this season. We are happy about the preparations. So far, we are on top of everything. We have prepared well for the show and we are expecting the number of exhibitors to rise.

"The show remains a key platform to showcase the achievements of Zimbabwe's agricultural sector and engage on opportunities and challenges affecting the industry," he told State media.

Twelve international foreign exhibitors are expected from Pakistan, Nigeria, Brazil, Ghana, South Africa, Tanzania, India, Malawi, Mozambique and Zambia.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Entertainment Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

By Sunday night and well into Monday morning, some exhibitors such as the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS), which also embarks on various agricultural ventures at its prison farms, were still putting on final touches to their exhibition stands.

The hype around the show is palpable with anticipation of brisk business the week ahead as top farmers from the country's provinces converge to showcase their produce. Gunundu said there were 1,636 entries for agri-produce from 112 farmers.

Another major highlight of the 2025 show will be the high-level business-to-business dialogues.

Today, the show kicks off with a schools quiz competition while tomorrow there will be a business conference and exhibitors' cocktail party.

On Thursday, there will be a media awards ceremony and an indaba on agricultural excellence.

The official opening and prize giving ceremony is set for Friday at the Glamis Arena, where there will also be an array of entertainment lined up until the curtain comes down on Saturday night with fireworks displays and a music concert.

This year ZAS celebrates 130 years of existence making the showcase special.