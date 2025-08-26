Zimbabwe: Joe Thomas Delivers Unforgettable Performance in South Africa

American R&B singer Joe Thomas knows how to work a crowd and give them a performance that makes one forget any hassle they experienced prior.

After dazzling audiences at the Women's Day Concert, Thomas extended his stay to perform at the grand launch of Ndlala Mall.

Ndlala Mall is owned by businessman Thami Ndlala. When news initially broke that TV and radio presenter and DJ Lerato Kganyago's husband had acquired a mall, of course, curiosity was piqued.

At the grand opening of Ndlala Mall, one finally laid their eyes on Ndlala Mall, previously called Sterland Mall.

The white building in Arcadia, Pretoria, is hard to miss, located on a corner for all to see. Renovations are underway to the centre that was once a popular mall that attracted movie goers.

Hosting a major event for the first time comes with plenty of stress, anything can go wrong and the first night of Ndlala Mall's grand opening was not without mishaps.

Guests arrived at the arena to find it beautifully decorated in black and gold, with an area for VVIP guests, who got to enjoy a delicious but cold meal.

The diamond package promised ticket-holders bottomless Dom Perignon but one woman was left flabbergasted when she only got one glass and was given Veuve Clicquot. However, French champagne is champagne though.

Water is one of life's ultimate necessities, but sadly guests were once again left speechless, when they ordered water and the service staff told them, neither still or sparkling water was available.

Actress and media personality Khanyi Mbau was the MC for night one of Ndlala Mall's grand launch.

Guests finally entered the arena and the soft R&B sounds played, the mood began to lift and laughter started to fill the air. Excitement filled the room when actress and media personality Khanyi Mbau entered the stage to MC the launch.

Mbau, a Dubai resident, made sure to lift the crowds spirits, as she did the dance challenge in her name, announcing her arrival.

Musician Langa Mavuso proved to be a fitting opening act, as he warmed up the audience for what was to come.

The arena proved to be an amazing venue for live experiences, as when Joe Thomas entered the arena, no sound or technical issues were in sight. The award-winning musician performed his classic hit songs that hit home with many of the attendees making them forget any inconvenience they encountered.

To the end of his performance, Thomas brought Ndlala on to the stage to thank him for bringing him to perform and giving him his first star, which is placed on the entryway of the mall. The two have formed quite the friendship with Thomas calling him a "friend" and as the Americans say "brother".

Ndlala proved to be a man of a few words when put on the spot and simply thanked guests for attending and supporting the occasion.

A few celebrities were spotted from Londie London, Zari The Boss Lady, Buhle Samuels, Blue Mbombo and Lerato Sengadi.

Night two of the Ndlala Mall opening had American singer Donell Jones headline and Vusi Nova as supporting acts and Somizi Mhlongo as the MC.