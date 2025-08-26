South Africa: Cape Cultural Collective Aims to Promote Diversity in the Arts

Standing ovation closes Women's Month event

With two choirs, a singing ensemble, a writing club and a music training programme, the Cape Cultural Collective aims to develop the arts in Cape Town while promoting diversity and social justice.

The organisation was founded in 2007. Artists are given opportunities to perform at shows hosted by the collective, and ticket proceeds go back into the development projects. The collective also offers access to theatre performances for people who wouldn't otherwise be able to afford tickets.

GroundUp attended a rehearsal of the Triple C Ensemble last week. Thami Baba, the Triple C Ensemble's coordinator, explained that the organisation runs the Rosa Choir and Junior Rosa Choir for people from poor communities who enjoy singing. The Triple C Ensemble, on the other hand, was set up to provide performance opportunities for people who want to become professional singers.

The group is often hired for events. Last week, for example, they were preparing for an event at the Robben Island Museum.

The group's members come from areas such as Manenberg, Langa, Bonteheuwel and Guguletu. They sing in Afrikaans, English and isiXhosa.

Some of the talent developed by the Cape Cultural Collective was on show at a concert at the Ubuntu Novalis Institute in Wynberg on 16 August. The Triple C ensemble performed, as well as Gugulethu-based Likwhezi Arts dance group and other artists.

The event was titled "Sisters Shining" to celebrate women in the arts in Women's Month, said board member Zenariah Barends.

The show was MC'd by film and TV actress Jill Levenberg. Poet and activist Iman Zanele Omar read poems themed on gender-based violence, combining isiXhosa and English.

Lungiswa Plaatjies sang and played the uhadi - a traditional Xhosa bowed instrument. "I respect women who bring back our culture, respect our language and respect our South African music," Plaatjies told GroundUp. She says she wants to ensure traditional African music is preserved, especially among children.

The Triple C ensemble closed the evening with classic South African songs. Their cover of Brenda Fassie's Vulindlela had the audience on its feet.