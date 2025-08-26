Somalia: Somali Prime Minister Attends China-Arab States Expo to Promote Investment Opportunities

26 August 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Yinchuan, China — Somalia's Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre arrived Monday in Yinchuan, China, to participate in the 7th China-Arab States Expo, a major international forum aimed at strengthening cooperation in trade, investment, technology, and energy between China and the Arab world.

During the high-level gathering, Prime Minister Barre is expected to deliver a keynote address highlighting Somalia's investment potential and calling for stronger economic ties and strategic partnerships between Somalia and China.

According to government sources, the prime minister's speech will focus on the vast opportunities available in Somalia's natural resources, infrastructure development, and other key sectors.

He is also set to encourage Chinese investors and companies to explore Somalia as an emerging market with untapped potential.

The China-Arab States Expo brings together senior officials, business leaders, and investors from across the Arab world and China, with the aim of fostering economic collaboration and cross-border partnerships.

Barre's visit comes as part of Somalia's broader effort to attract foreign investment and re-establish itself as a viable partner in the global economy after decades of instability.

