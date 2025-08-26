Malawi: Chakwera Hits Ntchisi - Appeals for Big Turnout Ahead of 2025 Elections

President Lazarus Chakwera is on fire as he takes his re-election campaign directly to the people of Ntchisi. Huge crowds have gathered along the roads to welcome him, as he embarks on a whistle-stop tour across seven constituencies ahead of the September 16, 2025 polls.

Whistle-Stops Across the District

The President is holding rallies at:

Khuwi TC - Ntchisi South - Hon. Chilapondwa

Kamsonga TC - Ntchisi West - Hon. Msonthi

Ntchisi Boma - Ntchisi Central East - Hon. Chimangeni

Malomo - Ntchisi North - Hon. Kadzanja

Chilowamatambe HQs - Kasungu South East - Hon. Chiponda

Mtunthama TC - Kasungu East - Hon. Kazombo

Chamama TC - Kasungu North East - Hon. Wirima

During the tour, Chakwera is meeting voters directly, urging them to support him and the MCP so his government can continue development work in the district.

Key Issues on the Agenda

The President is addressing local concerns such as hunger, falling tobacco prices, and the high cost of fertilizer--issues that matter deeply to farmers and households in Ntchisi and the central region.

Development Achievements Highlighted

Chakwera's administration has implemented a range of projects benefiting thousands of households:

12,564 households received food assistance

249,427 farmers benefited from AIP subsidies

7,625 families received social cash transfers

18,553 households received climate-smart cash

Farmers and entrepreneurs have also been supported through:

MK385 million in farm input loans to 1,400 farmers

MK3.3 billion NEEF business loans supporting local businesses

Support for 44 Mega Farms cultivating 2,119 hectares of maize, soya, and ginger

Assistance to 908 MSMEs, particularly empowering women and youth

Investments in Health and Education

Chakwera's government has made major strides in healthcare and education:

Built Chafumbwa Health Centre and five staff houses

Constructed 10 health posts and deployed 315 health workers

Provided 510 student loans for university education

Recruited 278 teachers and built 43 classroom blocks

Constructed four Community Day Secondary Schools under SEED: Masokole, Mpheza, Kaulatsitsi, and Chibweya

Infrastructure Boosts in Ntchisi

Ntchisi-Malomo road constructed

Electricity connected to 63 households (MAREP), 7,724 households via solar, and 1,134 households under MEAP

177 households connected to piped water through the Free Water Connection initiative

The government plans to continue improving roads and other infrastructure to make farming and business easier in Ntchisi.

Supporting Hardworking Families

Ntchisi residents are hardworking, but poor rainfall and natural disasters have affected harvests. Chakwera's government has responded with cash transfers and NEEF loans to help families and farmers recover and stay resilient.