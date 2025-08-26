South Africa: Motsoaledi Calls for Self-Reliance in Financing African Health Systems

Health Minister, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, has emphasised the need for greater self-reliance in financing health systems to ensure sustainability.

This is especially following the recent withdrawal of international partners and donors who supported health systems in Africa.

"The defunding and underfunding of our health systems threaten and undermine any progress that we might have made in strengthening health systems and achieving universal health coverage. In light of this, South Africa wishes to reiterate and emphasise the importance of self-reliance in financing our health systems," he said on Monday.

The Minister was speaking at the opening of the 75th session of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Regional Committee for Africa where African Health Ministers were gathering in Lusaka, Zambia, to discuss health challenges, endorse resolutions to improve health outcomes, and strengthen health diplomacy for the region.

The current United States of America administration recently reduced foreign aid to Africa. The United States government's AIDS fund, the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), previously supported many nonprofits in South Africa.

The WHO Regional Office for Africa is one of the six WHO regional offices around the world. It serves the WHO African Region, which comprises 47 member states with the regional office in Brazzaville, Congo.

Motsoaledi stated that South Africa is promoting enhanced domestic financial resource mobilisation through the fiscal system.

He stressed that investing in the country's health systems is essential for sustainable development and for enhancing the health and well-being of its population.

"Chairperson, we wish to state without any equivocation or fear of contradiction, that while international solidarity is very precious and appreciated, in today's uncertain world, the primary responsibility of taking care of the health of citizens lies with member states and no one else."

He urged the member states to prioritise health financing and explore innovative financing mechanisms to support health systems as the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals approach.

"By doing so, we can reduce our dependence on external funding and ensure that our health systems are resilient and responsive to the needs of our people.

"Let us work together to strengthen our health systems, promote universal health coverage, and ensure that our people have access to quality healthcare services without experiencing financial hardships. We are committed to collaborating with WHO-AFRO [African Region] and other partners to achieve these goals."

He told delegates that South Africa aligns itself with the key issues raised and priorities identified, including accelerating progress in the health and well-being of women, children, and adolescents by transforming health systems in the region, as well as strengthening Africa's health security.

The Minister also took the time to acknowledge the achievements highlighted in the WHO Regional Office for Africa's report.

Despite financial constraints, he said the WHO supported 47 member states in progressing towards universal health coverage, with a focus on primary healthcare.

"However, we are concerned that in advancing these plans, there is a paucity of debate regarding how our efforts are going to be financed sustainably."

Meanwhile, he expressed congratulations to the government and people of Zambia for assuming the chairship of the WHO Africa Region.

"We also appreciate the hospitality and warm welcome extended to us in Lusaka. We would like to once again congratulate Professor Mohamed Yakub Janani on his assumption as the new Regional Director of the WHO Africa Region.

"We look forward to working with him and appreciate his leadership in advancing health agendas in our region."