South Africa: Western Cape Welcomes Efforts to Revitalise the National Rail System

The Western Cape Provincial Government has expressed its support for Transport Minister Barbara Creecy's announcement regarding the completion of Transnet's adjudication process, which selected new Train Operating Companies (TOCs) through its Rail Infrastructure Manager.

Last week, the Minister said involving private operators would significantly increase Transnet rail volumes.

This participation would help producers in the mining and agricultural sectors meet the rail cargo volume expectations of exporters and encourage the upgrading of rail infrastructure.

During a media briefing on the outcome of the application process for third-party participation of TOCs on the Transnet rail network, Creecy said the Transnet Rail Infrastructure Manager (TRIM) estimated that the new TOCs would transport an additional 20 million tonnes of freight annually starting from the 2026/27 financial year.

Out of the 25 TOC applications received, 11 have fulfilled the requirements and will advance to the next stage of negotiations and contracting.

According to the provincial government, this milestone was especially important for the Western Cape, as two new TOCs have been allocated to the Cape Corridor, directly serving the province.

Both operators will manage manganese routes originating in the Northern Cape's Hotazel and Postmasburg mining regions, transporting this vital mineral to the Port of Saldanha.

Saldanha Bay is South Africa's premier bulk export port and a strategic asset for the Western Cape economy.

Strengthening these manganese flows to Saldanha Bay will not only enhance the port's global competitiveness but also ease pressure on roads by shifting heavy loads from trucks to rail.

The Western Cape MEC for Mobility, Isaac Sileku, said the province was encouraged by Creecy's announcement.

"Opening access to our freight rail network is a critical step towards building a modern, efficient, and sustainable rail system that drives economic growth, creates jobs, and strengthens our province's role as a national and international trade hub.

"We look forward to working closely with Transnet, new operators, and the private sector to ensure that these reforms deliver real benefits to our communities and businesses," Sileku said.

By increasing rail capacity into Saldanha Bay, the reliability of the supply chain for agriculture, mining, and manufacturing exporters, who rely on efficient ports and logistics to compete globally, is further enhanced.

"At the same time, improved freight services can generate greater investment in rolling stock and terminals, unlocking billions of rands in private sector opportunities that will modernise South Africa's rail system."

Western Cape MEC for Agriculture, Economic Development and Tourism, Dr Ivan Meyer, said this milestone marked a significant step forward in South Africa's rail reform journey and aligns powerfully with the Western Cape's Growth for Jobs Strategy.

"By enabling third-party access to our rail network, we are unlocking new opportunities for private sector investment, improving freight efficiency, and laying the foundation for inclusive, jobs-rich economic growth.

"The allocation of new rail slots, particularly in corridors such as the Cape Corridor for manganese, will support the provincial government's strategic goals of boosting exports, enhancing competitiveness, and driving investment in key sectors like agriculture and agri-processing," said Meyer.

By opening the Cape Corridor to new operators, Sileku said the province can move more cargo by rail, ease pressure on roads, and unlock growth at the Port of Saldanha that creates jobs across the Western Cape.

Following the announcement, the provincial government said the focus must shift to implementation and delivery.

"The Western Cape Government urges all partners, including national government, Transnet, new operators, and cargo owners, to move with urgency so that the full benefits of rail reform are realised."