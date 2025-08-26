Nigeria: Air Peace to Begin Direct Flight From Lagos to Sao Paulo - Official

The development follows the signing of a landmark bilateral air service agreement between both countries on Monday

The federal government has announced that Nigeria's airline, Air Peace, will soon initiate direct flights from Lagos to the Brazilian city of São Paulo.

This development follows the signing of a bilateral air service agreement with Brazil on Monday, as President Bola Tinubu commenced a two-day state visit to the South American country.

In a statement issued Tuesday by Mr Tinubu's Special adviser on information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, Brazil President Luiz Lula da Silva, noted that an agreement has been reached between both nations.

"Increasing the direct connections between Nigeria and Brazil is another essential step to strengthen the ties between our societies. We have approved the launch of a direct flight, to be operated by Nigeria's largest airline company, Air Peace, between Lagos and São Paulo," the statement said.

According to Mr Onanuga, the two leaders witnessed the signing of several agreements and MOUs at the Palácio do Planalto in Brasília, following a two-hour extended bilateral meeting.

On Monday, PREMIUM TIMES reported that Mr Tinubu arrived in Brasília early Monday for a two-day state visit aimed at deepening Nigeria-Brazil relations.

Upon his arrival, the Nigerian leader was received by Carlos Duarte, Secretary for Africa and the Middle East, Carlos José Moreno Garcete, Ambassador of Brazil to Nigeria and top Nigerian government officials including Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs.

According to the Presidency, Mr Tinubu's agenda will focus on boosting cooperation in aviation, agribusiness, livestock, security, trade, and cultural exchange with Latin America's largest economy.

Key discussions during the visit will be to explore partnerships in agriculture, energy transition, regional security and areas of mutual strategic interest.

It was also reported that a major highlight of the visit will be the signing of the Bilateral Air Services Agreement (BASA) for direct flights between Nigeria and Brazil.

Breakout sessions and sideline meetings involving Nigerian ministries will complement the high-level talks.

BASA agreement

On Monday, Mr Onanuga said Nigeria's Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, and Brazil's Minister of Ports and Airports, Silvio Costa Filhos, signed a Bilateral Air Services Agreement to boost trade and people-to-people ties.

"Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Nigeria, Ambassador Bianca Ojukwu and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Brazil, Ambassador Mauro Vieira, signed an agreement on Diplomatic Training Cooperation," the statement said.

It said both ministers also signed an MoU on political consultations to address bilateral, regional, and international issues of common interest.

Similarly, it said Nigeria's Minister of Innovation, Science, and Technology, Geoffrey Nnaji and Brazil's Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation, Luciana Santos, signed an MoU on cooperation in biotechnology, bioeconomy, ocean science, innovation ecosystems, energy, space development, digital transformation, and raw materials research.

"Managing Director of Nigeria's Bank of Agriculture, Ayo Sotinrin and Brazil's Minister for the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES), Aluísio Mercadante, signed an MOU for cooperation on trade and investment promotion, harmonising efforts to expand agricultural financing, investment, and joint projects," Mr Onanuga said.