South Africa: Media Statement - International Relations Committee Chairperson Extends Condolences to Mahlangu Family

press release

Parliament, Tuesday, 26 August 2025 - The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on International Relations and Cooperation, Mr Supra Mahumapelo, has noted with sadness the passing of the former High Commissioner to the Republic of Kenya, Mr Mninwa Johannes MJ Mahlangu.

According to the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation, Mr Mahlangu passed away on Sunday, 24 August 2025 on his way to a South African hospital after a short illness. He served as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Federal Republic of Somalia and as Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office in Nairobi (UNON). His distinguished career also included serving as South Africa's Ambassador to the United States of America.

Mr Mahlangu was part of the group that drafted South Africa's post-apartheid Constitution and was elected to the first democratic Parliament in 1994. He went on to serve as Deputy Chairperson and later as Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces.

Mr Mahumapelo extended the committee's condolences to Ambassador Mahlangu's family, friends and colleagues who worked alongside him. The committee acknowledges the loss felt by all who knew him.

"May his soul rest in peace."