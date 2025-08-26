Nigeria: Barau FC Hold Enyimba - Katsina Utd, 3sc Suffer NPFL Opening Day Defeats

The duo of Katsina United and 3SC suffered shocking home losses as eight of the MatchDay One fixtures of the 2025/2026 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season were played yesterday across match venues.

The season officially commenced last Friday, August 22, with the curtain raiser between defending champions Remo Stars and Rivers United, a keenly contested fixture that ended in a 1-1 draw at the MKO Abiola Sports Complex, Abeokuta.

However, El-Kanemi Warriors are already on top of the table following the convincing 2-0 victory over visiting Bendel Insurance.

After a barren first half, Umar Al Min and Daddy Abdulrahman scored a goal each in the second half as El-Kanemi Warriors defeated Bendel Insurance 2-0 to lead the table on superior goal difference.

Other MatchDay winners, Abia Warriors, Bayelsa United, Warri Wolves and Wikki Tourists occupy the second, third, fourth and fifth positions respectively following their slim 1-0 victories.

At the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium, Katsina United fell 0-1 to newly promoted Warri Wolves while Lawal Kehinde's strike in the 30th minute was enough to hand Bayelsa United victory over 3SC in Ibadan.

Newcomers Barau FC managed to hold 10-man Enyimba FC, the former African champions to a goalless draw at the Sani Abacha Stadium Kano.

In Umuahia, Super Eagles' captain and General Manager of Kano Pillars, Ahmed Musa, failed to save the "Masu Gida" boys as they suffered a narrow 1-0 loss against Abia Warriors.

Paul Samson's goal in the 30th minute was all the CAF Confederation Cup representatives needed to annex the maximum points.

At the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium Bauchi, Wikki Tourists announced their return to the topflight with a 1-0 victory over neighbours Plateau United.

With a minute to the end of the first half at the New Jos Township Stadium, Linus Dadong scored the match winner from the spot for the "Bauchi Elephants."

Former champions Enugu Rangers failed to break down new boys Kun Khalifat as their tie ended 0-0 just as Ikorodu City who narrowly missed out on a continental ticket last season drew 0-0 with Kwara United in Ilorin.

Meanwhile, the remaining MatchDay One fixture between Niger Tornadoes and Nasarawa United will be played on Wednesday, August 27, in Ilorin.