Nigeria: Fmc Bida Will Soon Go Fully Digital - Md

The medical director, Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Bida, Dr Abubakar Usman, has said the centre will fully go digital in its operations before the end of this year.

Usman spoke in Bida at a stakeholders' meeting as part of sustained strategies to bolster the centre's operations.

He said the effort to go fully digital is to be in tune with the technology-driven world in all fields of human endeavour.

"Nationally, December is the deadline for all federal government institutions to go digital. So, we have no option. Right now, we are not 100 per cent because we don't have enough facilities," he said.

"But, we are hoping that we will be there before the end of this year," Usman said.

He said everything had been laid down for the provision of all the essential machines at the centre, saying, "We are not going to make the previous mistakes.

He said, "Most standard equipment these days, you install and go into a maintenance contract with your installer for a given number of years. So, once these things come in, you expect them to function for some time and we are covered. We will get there."

He assured that the hospital's management is fully committed to maintaining the current encouraging pace of development and improvements.