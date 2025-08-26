South Africa: Condolences for Ambassador Mninwa Mahlangu

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola, has announced that Ambassador Mninwa Johannes Mahlangu, a dedicated family man and public servant, has passed away.

Mahlangu passed away on Sunday, 24 August 2025, while on his way to a South African hospital after a brief illness.

He held the positions of High Commissioner to Kenya, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Somalia, and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office in Nairobi (UNON).

His distinguished career also included a post as South Africa's Ambassador to the United States.

Mahlangu, affectionately known as "MJ", was born on 8 October 1952 in Middleburg, Mpumalanga.

"His journey began as a student activist, and he went on to play a pivotal role in shaping a new, democratic South Africa," the department said.

Mahlangu was a part of the group that drafted the country's post-apartheid constitution and was elected to the first democratic Parliament in 1994.

His service continued as the Deputy Chairperson and later as Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP).

The department believes that his legacy is one of unwavering dedication and love for his country.

"Ambassador Mahlangu was a true patriot whose love for our country shone through in the manner in which he went about executing our foreign policy," said Lamola.

The Minister extends his heartfelt condolences to Mahlangu's family, friends, and colleagues who worked alongside him.

"May his memory be a source of comfort during this difficult time. His loss is deeply felt by all who knew him and by the nation he served so faithfully."

The Presiding Officers of Parliament, National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza and National Council of Provinces Chairperson Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane, have offered their condolences at the passing of Mahlangu.

According to Parliament, he served as a member of the Constitutional Assembly, where he formed part of the collective that drafted South Africa's internationally acclaimed Constitution, which remains the bedrock of the democracy.

"Throughout his tenure, 'MJ' distinguished himself as a champion of cooperative governance, intergovernmental relations, and the representation of provinces in national decision-making. His ability to build consensus, his humility in leadership, and his deep belief in participatory democracy left an indelible mark on the institution of Parliament," said the Presiding Officers.

They paid tribute to Mahlangu as a leader who exemplified dedication, integrity, and patriotism.

"His life's work embodies the ethos of servant leadership and devotion to the democratic project.

"Parliament extends deepest condolences to his family, friends, comrades, and colleagues."