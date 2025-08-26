Kenya's Tech Sector Becomes Top FDI Destination After Policy Shift

TLDR

Kenya's technology sector overtook banking, manufacturing, and retail as the leading destination for foreign direct investment (FDI) in 2024,

Foreign capital inflows into the tech sector rose 71% to KES 64.7 billion ($501 million), accounting for more than a quarter of total FDI of KES 242.6 billion

The rise reflects strong investor appetite for Kenya's digital economy

Kenya's technology sector overtook banking, manufacturing, and retail as the leading destination for foreign direct investment (FDI) in 2024, according to new data from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics.

Foreign capital inflows into the tech sector rose 71% to KES 64.7 billion ($501 million), accounting for more than a quarter of total FDI of KES 242.6 billion. In 2020, tech attracted less than 10% of FDI. Banking and insurance followed with KES 45.3 billion, manufacturing with KES 32.5 billion, and wholesale and retail with KES 48.3 billion.

The rise reflects strong investor appetite for Kenya's digital economy. It also coincides with President William Ruto's 2023 decision to scrap a rule requiring foreign tech firms to cede a 30% stake to local partners, a move that cleared the way for multinationals such as AWS, Microsoft, and Google.

Preliminary figures show tech inflows of KES 38 billion ($294 million) in the first half of 2025, suggesting the sector is on track to retain the lead for a second year.

Key Takeaways

Kenya's tech sector has emerged as a magnet for foreign capital, reflecting both regulatory reforms and the sector's role in driving economic growth. The removal of local ownership restrictions has attracted multinationals, while startups continue to raise significant venture capital--$638 million in 2024, more than a third of East Africa's total. This shift marks a reallocation of foreign capital from traditional sectors into digital infrastructure, platforms, and services. The trend strengthens Nairobi's position as a regional technology hub and signals growing investor confidence in Kenya's digital transformation agenda. For policymakers, the challenge will be balancing foreign inflows with support for local startups to ensure that FDI deepens the ecosystem rather than concentrating market power in the hands of global giants.