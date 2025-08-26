Sudan: Prime Minister Meets National Investment Authority's Secretary-General

Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris met in his office on Thursday with the Acting Secretary-General of the National Investment Authority, Ahlam Madani.

Ahlam Madani said, in a press statement, that "During the meeting, I briefed the Prime Minister on the tasks and responsibilities of the newly established Investment Authority, in addition to its work during the pre- and post-war period."

She added that she reviewed the policies adopted by the Investment Authority regarding opening branches in the states to provide facilities and encourage investors, which have had an impact on stimulating investment activity, providing goods and labor, in addition to the projects that have been approved.

Ahlam indicated that investment activity has grown compared to the previous year across all sectors, mainly industry, mining, and services.

Ahlam Madani briefed the Prime Minister on the Investment Authority's 2026 action plan, which focuses on promotion, particularly as it is a period of reconstruction, to attract investors, achieve the desired economic development, and rebuild what was devastated by the war. She also discussed the plan for operating and proposed free zones.

She added that, during the meeting, the Prime Minister was also briefed on the Investment Act and the amendments made thereto, noting that the coming period will witness significant activity in the field of investment.