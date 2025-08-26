Sudan: Minister of Youth and Sports Congratulates Falcons of Jediane On Qualifying for CHAN Semi-Finals

- Minister of Youth and Sports, Professor Ahmed Adam, has congratulated the National Football Team, the Falcons of Jediane, on their well-deserved qualification to the semi-finals of the 2025 African Nations Championship (CHAN) in Tanzania.

The victory came after a 4-2 penalty shootout victory over Algeria, following a 1-1 draw in regulation and extra time.

The match was exciting, with Sudan taking the lead through an own goal by defender Ayoub Ghazala. Sofiane Bayazid equalized for Algeria, forcing the match to a penalty shootout after the two periods of extra time ended with the same score. Goalkeeper Mohamed El-Nour "Abuja" excelled, saving two penalties, giving the Falcons of Jediane a historic ticket to the semi-finals.

In a press statement, the Minister expressed his pride in the honorable performance and high fighting spirit displayed by the players, congratulating the technical and administrative staff and the Sudanese Football Association family on this achievement.

Professor Ahmed Adam underscored that this qualification reflects the determination of Sudanese youth and their resolve to raise the nation's flag high in continental and international arenas, wishing the national team success in its upcoming journey to the final and to ascend the podium.