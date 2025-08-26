Sudan: Kamil Idris Reviews Sudan's Single Gate Gold Export's Performance

Port Sudan, August 24, 2025 (SUNA) - Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris reviewed, during his inspection visit on Sunday to the Sudanese Single Gate for Gold Exports, the window's performance and functions, as well as the coordination role played by relevant bodies in the Gate's work, in terms of procedures followed and technical services it provided.

The Prime Minister directed coordination between the Central Bank of Sudan and the window regarding the issuance of certificates.

Dr. Kamil listened to a detailed explanation from officials at the window regarding the procedures followed to organize and facilitate gold export operations, and the tasks of the gate's various divisions, including technical work and procedures. He also heard detailed reports from officials on the window's operating mechanisms.

Musab Abdullah Osman, Director of the Gold Stamping Directorate at the Sudanese Standards and Metrology Organization (SSMO), said in a press statement that the Prime Minister's visit to the Sudanese Standards and Metrology Organization's window clearly reflects the state's growing interest in this vital outlet and its commitment to maximizing gold exports, in addition to its continued support for the organization in carrying out its duties. He noted that the Prime Minister reviewed all procedures at the window and the technical work being carried out according to specifications and standards, including gold analysis and certification. He pointed out that the SSMO participation in achieving the state's directives and the Battle of Dignity is an incentive for further effort and dedication, and enhances its contribution to advancing the country's development.